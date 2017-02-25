Dothan hosts 4th annual Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade

The Dothan Krewe of Kolosse group kicked off its fourth annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday afternoon.

People gathered throughout the city to celebrate. Kids and adults ran to catch beads and other souvenir items from this year's parade, loading the beads around their necks in an old Mardi Gras tradition.

"I've never been to Mardi Gras so this is kind of my first experience," said Susie O'Donnell.

Participants on various Krewe floats also threw t-shirts, cups, toys and KOK coconuts.

"We knew that the king had all the good stuff so we went crazy whenever he came by," said Smith Williams.

The parade started at Solomon Park and ended on Foster Street in downtown Dothan. There were also several new additions.

"The Order of the Black Dress has two floats this year that is an 'Alice in Wonderland' theme and it's pretty involved. They worked hard on that," said Harry Hall, Krewe of Kolosse organizer.

The Krewe also decided to use peanut wagons instead of goose neck trailers. Chill lounge hosted a Mardi Gras after party.

"We're going to have the whole place decorated up in Mardi Gras theme; all kind of free stuff to give out, freebies, free footballs," said Daniel Lewis, Chill Lounge Entertainment Director.

Mardi Gras is a Catholic celebration leading up to a season of fasting.

"It's a wonderful end to the Mardi Gras season, which is the epiphany season before we begin Lent, which is Wednesday. So this a culmination of a lot of fun and balls and just time to enjoy and play," Hall said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.