Lady Bulldogs looking to capture first state title in school history

For the second time in the past three years, the Geneva County Lady Bulldogs will be playing for AHSAA Class 2A State basketball title.

The Lady Dawgs are led by five seniors who have mixed emotions on their final time wearing the purple and gold.

"Not many teams get to be here their senior season," said Alexa Boutwell. "I'm just excited and blessed with the opportunity."

"Last time we went I was on the bench, but I was still supporting," said Jessica Vick. "This is my senior year so I'm going to go out there and give it all I got."

The loss in the state championship game two years ago still stings those here in Hartford, but Geneva County looks to put that in the past come Friday.

"I feel like we're going into it with more confidence," said sophomore TaMyaa Hillard. "We're more prepared. We are a team. We're actually working to do our best."

"We knew that there were things we did wrong that we could have done right," said Boutwell. "I just know we have to practice hard on those things."

"We know what it feels like to bring the red [trophy] home, and that bus ride home was pretty heartfelt," said head coach Karie Striplin. "We liked having it, but it wasn't that taste we wanted to feel coming home with it."

One word has been the motto of the Lady Bulldogs all season, Unfinished. However, now that they have clinched their spot in the state championship game, they've decided to change it up a bit for this last game.

"We're no longer unfinished," said Striplin. "Today it starts, we're going to finish."

Bulldog fans, if you're unable to make it to the game on Friday we got you covered. You can catch the 2A state title game between Geneva County and Tanner on WDFX FOX 34 at 9:00 a.m.

