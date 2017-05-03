Montgomery's Green Gate school liquidates assets

After more than 30 years in Montgomery, Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets. A four day sale of school property started on Wednesday and will run thru Saturday. The school is selling everything from desks and furniture, to sentimental items like old class photos and the fish tank from the lobby.

A reception for former students and teachers was held Wednesday afternoon, and former students get to shop first. The school is inviting former students to come by and find themselves in the yearbooks over refreshments.

Former Headmaster Ken Richardson told WSFA 12 News, "It's wonderful to see it all go on to be repurposed and be enjoyed on into the future by those who have a connection with it or just see how functional all these good are that are going on."

You can stop by and shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday. A new school is in the process of purchasing the facility.

