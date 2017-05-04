Parents plead for autism therapy coverage

Parents pleaded with a legislative committee Thursday to pass the bill that would mandate insurers cover autism therapy.

Opponents argue it could cause insurance premiums to rise, but Senator Cam Ward says he knows the value of this coverage and therapy. His daughter was diagnosed at age three.

"Autism is not something that just goes away at some point," said Ward. "You have it for your entire life but the therapy you get can dramatically change and help you become an independent person who can function in society without it. It really reduced your chances to accomplish what you want to accomplish."

There was no vote on the bill Thursday but one is expected next week.

