Union Springs man shot 3 times Thursday released from hospital

The store in Union Springs where Williams was shot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Union Springs police say 24-year old Trenton Williams has been released from the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Williams was shot in the parking lot of D& D Variety Store on Prarie Street. One of the bullets struck him in the back of the neck.

Investigators have charged 26-year old Dorkius Lampley with first-degree assault. As of late Monday, Lampley was still in the Bullock County jail on a $60,000 bond.

Detectives say they're still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, Williams is recovering at home.

