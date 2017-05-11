Prattville officers work school bus crash at Primrose and Magnol - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Prattville officers work school bus crash at Primrose and Magnolia Drive

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Prattville police officers are working a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around the intersection of Primrose Drive and Magnolia Drive. There were no injuries to any of the occupants on the bus, but a juvenile in the other vehicle involved in the crash has suffered minor injuries from a seatbelt. 

Officers are still working the crash. Motorists should use caution in the area. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly