Pike Animal Shelter overcrowded with 171 animals

Pike Animal Shelter Director Jacqueline Meeks said the shelter has received large numbers of animals since it opened back in November. However, she said the shelter received a huge intake on Thursday afternoon, making their load even larger.

“We had several litters brought in all at once with no place to go,” Meeks said. “You know, puppies have to be quarantined. There are so many diseases. We have to keep them put away. There are lots of needs.”

As of Friday afternoon, the shelter had 171 total animals in a facility that’s meant to hold about 85-110.

“We have no place to put them,” Meeks said. “We have dogs in our office. We have dogs in the restroom. We have dogs everywhere.”

The shelter shared a post to its Facebook page on Friday morning stating it would have to put some animals down if there weren’t adoptions lined up by 5 p.m. on Friday. According to Meeks, 19 puppies and two adult dogs are scheduled for rescue on Saturday morning, and none of the animals had to be euthanized.

She said the shelter aims to be a no-kill shelter, but as long as people fail to get their pets spayed and neutered that won’t be possible for any shelter.

“It breaks our hearts,” Meeks said. “A lot of days, we leave here completely stressed out and just go home and cry.”

Meeks said the issue is completely preventable and that a number of options are available to pet owners. Right now, in Pike County, the shelter is working with vets throughout the area to give discounted spay and neuter procedures.

For more information you can call the shelter at 334-674-2422.

