Selma school board accepts superintendent's resignation

The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.

Mangum was placed on administrative leave after she applied for the superintendent's job at Pike Road without informing the board. She was among the finalists but did not get the job.

A settlement was proposed Tuesday and the board went into executive session to discuss the matter. When board members returned, they accepted Mangum's resignation and proposed agreement.

As part of the agreement, Mangum will resign effective May 31 and will serve as a consultant for the board for two months.

“Hopefully we’ll have a new superintendent before the school year starts,” Board Chairman Johnny Moss said. “We’re looking for someone with a shared vision with the board of education, someone with more superintendent experience and someone with a more hands-on approach to education.”

Neither Mangum nor any state education officials were at Tuesday's meeting. The system is still being monitored by the Alabama State Department of Education under a 2014 state intervention.

The board will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. for personnel.

