15-year-old sought in murder case of recent Dothan High School graduate

Martin during a recent signing. He was going to play football for a junior college. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Dothan Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection to Tuesday night's fatal shooting of a man investigating a fatal at Wiregrass Park.

Dothan Chief of Police Steven Parrish said his department has identified the suspect, though a name is not being released. He added that the suspect is not thought to be in Dothan at this time. Parish said he's "using all the resources we have," including the FBI, US Marshal's Task Force, and Florida law enforcement to find the suspect.

Police responded to a firearm assault call at 6:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue. That's where they found the victim, later identified by Dothan High School coaches as recent graduate Kendarrius Martin.

Martin, who was 19 years old, was taken to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, investigators said but was later pronounced dead. Martin was shot after an altercation broke out between several individuals near Wiregrass Park.

Former Dothan High School Football Coach Kevin Jackson said, "He was like one of our family members, and I'm going to miss him..."

Investigators worked through the night and into Wednesday processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Police have asked anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 334-793-0215 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

Martin graduated from Dothan High School on Saturday. He'd recently signed on to play football for a Minnesota junior college.

Former Dothan High School Football Coach, Kevin Jackson, said "He [Martin] wanted to be great. He wanted to go to college. He wanted to get off the streets. He wanted to leave Dothan. It hurt me so bad." He added, "[Martin] was just like one of our family members and I'm going to miss him and miss him already and miss that big smile he had."

In addition to Martin's death, Dothan police are investigating a second shooting that happened just hours later. The victim in that case was taken a hospital where he is recovering.

