House catches fire behind Booker T. Washington High School

A house on South Bainbridge Street, behind Booker T. Washington High School, was fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. The fire has since been extinguished.

Montgomery Fire units are at the scene. Montgomery Fire/Rescue says they were able to extinguish the blaze with no reports of injury from any civilian or emergency personnel.

BREAKING: fully involved house fire behind BTW off Union St, @ least 6 trucks on scene w rehab unit, smoke can be seen for miles @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/BImPVGNfLJ — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) June 4, 2017

Very tense moments, firefighters can be seen coming in and out of the front part of the structure @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/X2ChxJQayn — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) June 4, 2017

Pumper truck is now battling the fire, for a moment the fire flared up at the back of the structure @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/rnBb82MSwP — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) June 4, 2017

