House catches fire behind Booker T. Washington High School

A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations.More >>
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.More >>
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.More >>
A fully involved house fire is underway behind Booker T. Washington High School.More >>
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.More >>
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be enforcing road blocks on Interstate 85 at the new Moore’s Mill Road bridge beginning Monday.More >>
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.More >>
