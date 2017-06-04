House catches fire behind Booker T. Washington High School - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

House catches fire behind Booker T. Washington High School

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A house on South Bainbridge Street, behind Booker T. Washington High School, was fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. The fire has since been extinguished.

Montgomery Fire units are at the scene. Montgomery Fire/Rescue says they were able to extinguish the blaze with no reports of injury from any civilian or emergency personnel. 

