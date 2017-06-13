Ozark animal shelter makes progress in adoptions

The Ozark animal shelter has adopted almost half of its animals, since leaders announced overcrowding Friday.

On Saturday, the shelter started off with 103 animals. By the end of the day, they'd adopted 48 animals. Since then, they've taken in six more dogs and five kittens.

Their goal is to empty inside kennels and bring the outside dogs out of the weather. They've issued another straight hold and are not taking anymore animals at this time.

The shelter is now offering the animal of your choice in exchange for dog and cat food and cleaning supplies, until June 17.

They'll also be having an adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at tractor supply this Saturday for Father's Day.

