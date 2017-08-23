Officials say increase in dead fish at Lake Martin natural event - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Officials say increase in dead fish at Lake Martin natural event

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LAKE MARTIN, AL (WSFA) -

Volunteers have found hundreds of dead striped bass near the shorelines of Goat Island, near Martin Dam on Lake Martin, in the last two weeks.

"They don't like it too cold and they don't like too hot," said John Thompson, head of the Lake Martin Resource Association.

However, this is not an environmental disaster. In fact, there is science behind it, dictated by the powerful hands of nature.

"It's been an unusually wet summer. We've had an awful lot of rain which I indicated the dam would have to release some of those waters," said Thompson.

As a result, the turbines at Martin Dam far below the water pulled the cool water replete with oxygen as the excess water flushed through the dam. This is not good for the striped bass. Its DNA demands different water requirements in terms of temperatures and so you have a situation like this: dead fish with a pungent smell.

Lake Martin volunteers have been scooping up the fish and burning them.

"The weekend wasn't ruined," Thompson said, who credited lake volunteers for doing the dirty work of getting rid of the dead fish.

Thompson has no idea how long the fish kill will last but it should run its course by October. That's according to the Alabama Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.

"This is not an issue," Thompson said.

As a point of reference on the rainfall amount, central Alabama is 21 inches above normal  for this time of year. The excess rain has also killed some of the blueback herring fish, according to Thompson.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    More >>

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:10:56 GMT
    (Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)(Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly