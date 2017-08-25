ASU police looking into fights at stadium after high school game

The Alabama State University Police are looking into several altercations that happened Thursday at the end of the Lee High School vs. Lanier High School game at the university's stadium.

ASU Police Chief James Graboys said several students got into fights at the end of the game and were escorted from campus by ASU officers.Three students were briefly detained then turned over to their parents.

The students' schools are aware of the altercations and are handling discipline. Graboys is also speaking with the Montgomery Public Schools Security Office and the Montgomery Police Department about the situation.

None of the students were hurt during the altercations. One ASU officer tripped and fell while chasing students but was not injured.

We have reached out to MPS for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.