Auburn police investigating 2 assaults early Saturday morning

The Auburn Police Division is investigating two separate assaults that happened around midnight Saturday morning.

During the first incident, at approximately midnight, a 23-year-old man was assaulted in the 100 block of N. Donahue Dr. He reports property was taken from him during the assault.

The second incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of N. College St. A 21-year-old male victim was assaulted, but no property was taken.

The suspects are described as three men in their late teens or early twenties. Police say one suspect was wearing a hoodie.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.