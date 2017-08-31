MPS chief education officer talks future plans for school system

The Montgomery Public Schools' Chief Education Officer Reginald Eggleston gave an update on the start of school and future plans for the system at Mayor Todd Strange's press briefing Thursday morning.

Eggleston started at MPS on May 1, and upon his arrival from his previous position in Mobile, Eggleston said MPS has been streamlining the central office, ensuring the right positions are in place to support schools and push down services needed in the public schools.

Eggleston also discussed the schools' budget and how MPS will focus funds on fewer areas, setting priorities for the year. Community meetings will be held during September and October in order to get to work on a new strategic plan for the school system.

"What we want to do is hear the community's voice, find out what's most important to our stakeholders and be able to include that within our strategic plan so that we can take the appropriate action steps to address the deficits that exist in our schools," said Eggleston.

Eggleston also talked about discipline and adding quality programs to the schools, and he discussed the transportation and teacher-to-student ratio concerns. Currently, MPS is in need of more bus drivers, with the current staff driving two to three routes a day.

The school system is also looking at their class size goals. Eggleston said he would like to get class sizes down to 25-30 students per high school classroom and 18-22 students per elementary classroom. Eggleston says MPS is looking into how the school day is organized to determine how schedules may need to shift or if more teaching units are required.

Eggleston said MPS is reaching out to the community, as well as business and industry partners, to work out a strategic plan for the school system. The system has implemented an interim plan to get through to the end of 2017, but beginning in the spring of 2018 they will look at rolling out the new five year plan. MPS is looking for community members and stakeholders to serve on the committees involved in making the plan.

Mayor Strange says the current student population at MPS is over 30,000, and after Labor Day an influx is expected.

