Alabama schools won't be required to make up missed days

Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday, others will remain closed another day.

Since weather conditions are so different across the state, it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close. This decision is based on information each school system gathers from local emergency management agencies and law enforcement. However, they do have to directly report the decision to the Alabama Department of Education.

Over the weekend, close to 86 systems statewide contacted the Alabama Department of Education to report they would close or be delayed Monday and or Tuesday. With Governor Kay Ivey issuing a State of Emergency Friday, ahead of Hurricane Irma, the process of making up days missed is different.

Systems must submit their information to the office of the State Superintendent according to Act 2011-235, a law created shortly after the 2011 tornado outbreak. When a state of emergency is called, required make-up for the instructional time is waived.

"What they will do is after the event is over and once they get back to school and have the ability to get back to paperwork they will submit one document to the office of the state superintendent," said Malissa Valdes-Hubert, Alabama Department of Education Public Information Manager. "They have to inform us of the date or days missed. Mr. Sentence will approve that based on declaration of the state of emergency and that will be recorded and kept at the state department of education."

