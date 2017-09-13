High school textbooks to go digital in Tallapoosa County

Unlike most students after Christmas break, students in Tallapoosa will look forward to being back in class thanks in part to a sales tax increase.

According to school district officials, 1,200 high school students will be handed new Chromebooks or laptops. This device will effectively end the need for tattered and worn hardcover textbooks.

The school district is expected to pay around $251,000 for the devices, courtesy of the one cent sales tax increase imposed by the county commission.

The plan is to eventually equip the lower grades in late 2018.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with school and county officials and will have more details coming up on air, online and on the app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.