Elementary student injured by car outside MPS school

Montgomery Public School officials say an elementary student was struck by a car outside of school Thursday morning.

According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Tom Salter, the male fourth-grade student was struck by a car on Hill Street. The student received what appears to be minor injuries to his leg.

Salter says the student was transported to the hospital for treatment.

We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information.

