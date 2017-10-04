Geneva County schools put on temporary lock down after social media post

A Geneva County Schools student is being questioned over a social media post that temporarily put schools on lock down Wednesday.

According to the superintendent, Becky Birdsong, the student posted a threat online under another student's name. Though Birdsong said she did not see the message, she said it was terroristic and several students told administrators about it.

The schools were put on lock down for about 20 minutes. Birdsong said the student who allegedly made the post is cooperating with law enforcement.

