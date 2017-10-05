Macon County Schools emphasize STEM through 'Science Matters' Initiative

Tuskegee and Macon County officials continue to wait to learn if Leonardo DRS has secured a government contract to build a plant in Tuskegee to manufacture the T-100 aircraft. The U.S. Air Force will make the final decision.

Macon County Schools want to make sure their students are college and career ready, and one teacher makes sure her students come ready to learn. Instead of using text books in Ms. BeLinda Hart's physical science class, her students apply scientific concepts by completing tasks like building a gum d rop bridge using only popsicle sticks, toothpicks and candy.

"Kids like hands on. If they can touch it, feel it, and see it it just clicks in my head,” said Hart.

What the kids do in this classroom is part of Tuskegee Institute Middle School's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Initiative called 'Science Matters.' Through everything from robotics to gardening, students are exposed to different STEM career opportunities and their critical thinking skills are sharpened.

"They had to learn to struggle through things. That didn't work. Let's trouble shoot. Let’s do something different. It fosters learning,” said Hart.

The emphasis is really a progressive move by the school system because it could potentially be a pipeline to jobs if this community gets the Leonardo DRS T-100 project.

Hart has been teaching for 14 years and is noticing more students desiring to go into STEM fields.

"That shift is what we need,” said Hart.

If the Air Force picks the manufacturing plant to be built at Tuskegee's Moton Field it would create hundreds of jobs.

"The students are excited because they are thinking I could one day work at that plant. I could be the future engineer or architect,” said Hart.

The Air Force is expected to make a final decision by the end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.