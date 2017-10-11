Man robbed in East Montgomery parking lot - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man robbed in East Montgomery parking lot

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department are looking for the suspect who robbed a man of cash Wednesday morning.

Police would only confirm the robbery happened in the parking lot of a business in the 9100 block of Eastchase Parkway. The specific business parking lot was not identified.

The victim was not injured. No suspect description was available and no arrests have been made.

