Faulkner to host Billingsley High School's Friday football game

Faulkner University will host Billingsley High School's Friday football game after unsafe conditions closed down their home field for the season.

The high school learned just a few weeks before their first game of the season that they would be unable to play on their home turf, Mims Field. The seating at the field, built in the 1960s, was determined to be unsafe for fans. It is being replaced and should be ready by next fall, but for the 2017 season the team was forced to find other venues for home matchups.

“For most of our games we were able to switch games around with other teams, which was helpful and arranged for the use of Marbury High School’s field, but there was one game that wouldn’t work," said athletic director, Coach J.T. Lawrence. "We would have to play on a Thursday, but that’s a school night and sometimes our games go long.”

Faulkner's president, Mike Williams, learned of the team's predicament, and the school extended an invitation to Lawrence to use Faulkner's Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

“When I heard about the Billingsley High School stadium, I just knew we had to reach out to them and help in some way,” Williams said. “High school football transcends the game and is an important part of the fabric of a community. We are very excited to have them as our guests. We want everyone to come out and fill the stands for them this Friday."

Lawrence says he and the Billingsley football program are appreciative of the Faulkner athletic department for the opportunity to play in their stadium.

“It allows our kids to come down and see Faulkner’s campus and they are so excited to play on a college field. We appreciate the gesture and the kindness of Faulkner,” Lawrence said.

The game against Robert C. Hatch High School will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

