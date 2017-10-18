3 fires inside Montgomery high school being investigated as arson

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating three fires set inside Lee High School Wednesday as arson, according to the Montgomery Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters responded to the school Wednesday afternoon and found one fire in each of two bathrooms and another in a stairwell.

One of the fires burned itself out. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the other two. No one was injured and fire damage was limited to scorch marks, according to officials.

Firefighters opened one wall to make sure the fire was extinguished.

No arrests have been made.

