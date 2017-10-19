187th Fighter Wing deploys to southwest Asia

A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
A team of firefighters from American Samoa who’ve been in California to battle the raging wildfires are bringing a little light to a stressful situation – by singing a Samoan Christian hymn.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.More >>
A funeral was held in Auburn Wednesday morning for the tragic death of a toddler.More >>
