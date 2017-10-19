187th Fighter Wing deploys to southwest Asia

The Alabama Air National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing deployed on a mission to southwest Asia Wednesday.

The airmen will be supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, which is a combined task force that works with regional partners to fight against ISIS.

The group deployed from Dannelly Field Wednesday afternoon.

The wing trains on a daily basis to provide F-16 Fighter packages around the globe.

Around 300 service men and women are being deployed. That includes people from Alabama and surrounding states.

There's no set timeline on how long the wing will be overseas, but we do know it will be for several months.

