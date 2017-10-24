Girl charged with making terrorist threats against Bullock County schools

One history teacher in south Alabama is working hard to educate high school students in Red Level because she used to be one herself and her name is Tori Adams.More >>
One history teacher in south Alabama is working hard to educate high school students in Red Level because she used to be one herself and her name is Tori Adams.More >>
Selma's new school superintendent has hit the ground running, taking time to go to each school in the district to interact one-on-one with administrators, teachers, and students as she lays the groundwork for improvements in the school system across the board.More >>
Selma's new school superintendent has hit the ground running, taking time to go to each school in the district to interact one-on-one with administrators, teachers, and students as she lays the groundwork for improvements in the school system across the board.More >>
A new initiative in Montgomery County is geared at combating bullying in schools by having students notify authorities about the problem through texting.More >>
A new initiative in Montgomery County is geared at combating bullying in schools by having students notify authorities about the problem through texting.More >>
Auburn residents are concerned over what they say is a lack of parking in the downtown area.More >>
Auburn residents are concerned over what they say is a lack of parking in the downtown area.More >>
The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.More >>
The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.More >>
A case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified in a student at the main campus of Troy University, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
A case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified in a student at the main campus of Troy University, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R- Mobile, made visits to two universities in the capital city Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R- Mobile, made visits to two universities in the capital city Wednesday.More >>
The search is now officially underway to find the next president to helm Tuskegee University, the university's board of trustees confirmed Wednesday.More >>
The search is now officially underway to find the next president to helm Tuskegee University, the university's board of trustees confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange kept his promise to a Park Crossing High School student who nailed the response when put on the spot during a news conference.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange kept his promise to a Park Crossing High School student who nailed the response when put on the spot during a news conference.More >>
Crenshaw County School System has announced two November make-up days for students after an unspecified threat canceled classes.More >>
Crenshaw County School System has announced two November make-up days for students after an unspecified threat canceled classes.More >>