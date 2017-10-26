Montgomery school board sees budget projections with, without school sale

The Montgomery County Board of Education met Thursday afternoon for its second budget hearing this week.

The hearing is for the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. Board members are expected to vote to approve a budget at a special called meeting later in the day.

At its first budget hearing on Tuesday, the board received an initial version of the budget that included the sale of Georgia Washington Jr. High. According to the budget presentation, the sale would provide MPS a nearly $5 million surplus. The presentation indicated that proceeding without the sale would put MPS in a more than $4 million deficit.

Board member Mary Briers, District 4, requested CFO Brenda Palmer and state-appointed CFO Jason Taylor present the board with a version of the budget that does not include the sale of the school.

Taylor and Palmer presented three versions of the budget, the first was the initial budget including the sale.

The first alternative budget excludes the sale of the school but it includes expenditure cuts the board would have to make to make sure MPS complies with the amount it's required to have in its reserve fund. According to Taylor's presentation, MPS would have to cut $4.7 million to meet the requirement without the sale. Those funds are the equivalent of 81 full-time MPS employees.

The second alternative budget excludes the sale and shows where MPS stands without cutting any funding. That would put the reserve fund at only 73 percent of the required amount.

A number of parents came out to address the board, against the sale. There were also a number of heated exchanges among board members, as well as between board members and community members who attended.

The board is scheduled to hold both a special meeting and a work session Thursday afternoon with a vote expected to come during one of those meetings. There are also two public hearings scheduled for next week for the community to discuss the sale of Georgia Washington.

