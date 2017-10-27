Superintendent addresses photo showing dead mice in school [GRAPHIC]

Elmore County Public Schools officials addressed pictures and video posted on social media showing mice in Wetumpka High School.

Superintendent Richard Dennis confirmed the high school has battled mice for years.

A photo taken at the school showing several dead mice on a glue trap circulated on social media Friday. Dennis confirmed the photo was taken in the school's agriculture building.

Other students posted pictures and video of mice reportedly in the school on other social media platforms.

Dennis said the school is surrounded by fields, and during the fall when the temperatures drop, mice come into the school.

The district cuts the grass around the school to keep a perimeter, but this stirs up the mice.

The school puts down glue traps to catch mice inside the school, and the traps should be discarded daily, Dennis said.

Dennis wanted to dispel rumors that the mice were a problem in the school's kitchen.

