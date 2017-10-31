NFL star provides new uniforms for Millbrook school

Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>
Alabama State still has some work to do to even the all-time series with Alabama A&M, but the Hornets took a step on Saturday.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
The better you look, the better you play.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
