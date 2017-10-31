NFL star provides new uniforms for Millbrook school

The better you look, the better you play. Some believe this philosophy, others may not but one thing is for sure it never hurts to look good. Thanks to an NFL star, one Alabama middle school is on its way.

Millbrook Middle School has been looking for ways to get new uniforms for a while now.

“The uniforms have been around for about 10 plus years,” said coach Greg May. “The material is out of date and it’s really a temperature issue now.”

So they tried to get creative. When fundraising on social media didn’t work, they tried something else.

“A parent gave me a tip to look up the JJ Watt Foundation,” said coach Jason Fisher. “I looked it up and figured it wouldn’t hurt to apply.”

So they applied, and they got it. The JJ Watt Foundation provides new uniforms for 6th-grade through 8th-grade teams for schools that have financial challenges. The school met all the requirements and now they will get new pants and home and away jerseys.

Coaches say they will unveil the new Nike jerseys at a pep rally and hope to wear them for a scrimmage this spring.

Check out more on the JJ Watt Foundation to see how he’s helping teams all over the country.



