1 in custody after threat prompts soft lockdown at Wetumpka schools

A precautionary soft-lockdown has been lifted at Wetumpka's middle and high schools, as well as the alternative program, after a threat was made on social media, the Elmore County Public School System said Thursday morning.

One person is in custody, though no details about them or the nature of the threat have been released. It's unclear if the person is a student.

Jean Czerpak, the administrative assistant to the superintendent, said the facilities were on a soft-lockdown, which allowed for internal movement between classes, while law enforcement investigated the threat.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

