Montgomery school board holds final forum before vote to sell school

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
