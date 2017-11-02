Montgomery school board holds final forum before vote to sell school

Ahead of a vote on Friday, the Montgomery County Board of Education held its second public forum to hear from the community about concerns surrounding the potential sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road.

On Oct. 10, the board voted 4-to-3 to sell the school. From that vote, a contract was drawn up. The contract was contingent upon the review of a feasibility study, by the board, that lays out how the intervention would work and if it would actually benefit MPS students.

The board was required to hold two public forums ahead of making a final decision, according to its policy. While both board members and community members expressed frustration that the meetings were not held before an initial vote and creation of a contract, MPS Chief Education Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston stated that would have been a violation of the board’s policy.

Eggleston told attendees MPS was unable to disclose negotiation information with the public. He also said the timing of the meetings does not keep them from being valid since they are being held before the final vote. Eggleston provided meeting attendees a form that lays out both the status of the sale and MPS’s current financial strains.

Dr. Eggleston repeatedly told the crowd he wanted them to have the facts. Many, who oppose the sale, spoke out against the state intervention process, the sale and the lack of transparency from the board.

Board member Mary Briers, who originally voted in favor of the sale, told attendees she made a “mistake.” She said she did not have all of the information the first time and ensured them she would vote to oppose the sale on Friday. Member Melissa Snowden assured her constituents, including those zoned to Georgia Washington, she had heard them and would represent them. However, she said she would not make any promises about her vote until she hears the feasibility study results.

No other members specifically expressed their voting plans. Eggleston assured one resident, who asked, that he did not have plans to override the board’s decision.

The Board will meet on Friday at 1 p.m., at the MPS office at 307 S. Decatur Street. The Board will make a final vote at that time.

