'Inappropriate comment' prompts investigation at Billingsley High School

Officials in Autauga County say they are investigating an ‘inappropriate comment’ that was made at Billingsley High School.

According to Superintendent Spence Agee, on Wednesday Billingsley’s principal was made aware of the comment and contacted the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. The sheriff’s department did not find any credibility to the threat.

“In today’s climate no one can make an inappropriate comment without consequence,” Agee says. “The Autauga County Board of Education takes all comments seriously and investigate them and address them appropriately.”

No other details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

