First-Round of high school football playoffs scores roll in

(Source: AHSAA) (Source: AHSAA)

From the Alabama High School Athletics Association:

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs – scores as of 10:26 p.m.
Thursday’s First-Round Results – all scores accounted for

CLASS 1A 
Marengo (8-3) 50, Highland Home (7-4) 0
Addison (9-2) 45, Hubbertville (3-7) 13
Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19
Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28
Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0

CLASS 2A 
Sulligent (10-1) 42, Westbrook Christian (5-6) 14
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0
Ranburne (5-6) 28, Tarrant (7-3) 12

CLASS 3A 
Oakman (8-3) 31, Daleville (6-5) 12
West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0
Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6
Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0
J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7

CLASS 4A 
Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12

CLASS 5A 
Demopolis (9-2) 21, Williamson (7-4) 0
Eufaula (9-2) 48, Sylacauga (8-3) 31
Vigor (8-3) 55, Jemison (5-6) 7
St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21
Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0
Wenonah (9-1) 40, Alexandria (8-3) 14
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12
Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30
Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12
Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21
Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0

CLASS 6A 
Sidney Lanier (10-1) 21, Paul Bryant (6-5) 20
Shades Valley (8-3) 34, Pell City (6-5) 7
Oxford (11-0) 30, Hueytown (5-6) 7

