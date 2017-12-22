Woman charged with assault after man stabbed in Montgomery

A Montgomery woman is facing assault charges after a man was stabbed on Mobile Highway.

According to court documents, Aisha Davis, 39, is charged with assault second degree.

Court documents indicate the incident happened on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway. Davis, with intent to cause physical injury, stabbed the man with a knife five times.

Davis was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.

