Crimson Tide lands in NOLA ahead of 2018 Sugar Bowl

It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.

Scott Frost of Central Florida is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and spot in the Peach Bowl.

Lane Kiffin ended his first Florida Atlantic season with a flourish, as the Owls rolled past Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

A list of the top sports stories of 2017 in balloting by AP members and editors.

The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

Excitement is growing for this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl match-up between Alabama and Clemson, and bowl officials say that means more revenue for the entire region.

Sugar Bowl's economic impact expected to be more than $200 million

The Allstate Sugar Bowl site will tell you, tickets are sold out and have been for months, but there are plenty of options to get a seat in the Super Dome.

Plenty of Sugar Bowl tickets are still available

The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed in New Orleans ahead of Monday's New Year's Day Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson.

Nick Saban and Company arrived stepped off the plane around 10 a.m. to the festive sounds of NOLA music at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Coach Saban spoke briefly to gathered media, calling it a great opportunity to make it to the College Football Playoffs for a fourth straight year. Still, he said his players have to expect the "dogfight" game against Clemson will be difficult and they'd better expect challenges.

Saban and Clemson's Dabo Sweeney have met in the previous two CFP National Championship games with Bama winning the first and Clemson the rematch.

It won't be a three-peat for the championship, though.

Based on the way the teams are ranked in the semi-finals - No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama - only one will get the chance to battle for the championship trophy against either No. 2 Oklahoma or No. 3 Georgia on Jan. 8.

For now, all eyes are focused on the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl's 7:45 p.m. kickoff next Monday inside Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

"Ready to play an outstanding game with an outstanding team," Saban explained, stating he's pleased with how the team and coaches have prepared so far.

The Crimson Tide rolls into NOLA with no player suspensions. Injuries, however, have not changed.

Clemson is expected to arrive later in the day.

WSFA 12 News has multiple crews in NOLA to bring you the latest developments all week on-air and online.

