Hayneville water leak caused by water main break near Hwy 21

Up to 80 percent of Hayneville was without water Friday due to a water leak.

Mayor David Daniel said Friday that some residents have been without water since Tuesday.

“We’ve just been making runs to buy water or fill up jugs as we can. So we’re just making due with the best that we can right now, but it is very hard, I mean I had to keep my son out of school today because he wasn’t able to shower," said Hayneville resident April Hollingshead. "It’s making everyday duties such as washing clothes or washing dishes, taking a bath and that kind of thing very hard when you don’t have access to running water.”

The leak forced the school district to close Hayneville Middle School Friday.

Crews spent the entire day searching for the leak. They were able to locate it at about 4:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Alabama Rural Water Association told WSFA 12 News the leak was located on Highway 21 across from NAPA Auto Parts. The leak was coming from a 6-inch PVC water main break and was leaking into a storm drain system.

The pipe has been blocked off while crews are working to restore it. Alabama Rural Water Associations said the water pressure should gradually improve, but it is still unclear when the water will be restored to all residents.

As water is restored, residents will be under a boil water notice until lab samples have been received.

