Montgomery hospitals receive transport wagons for pediatric patients

Are bleary-eyed Americans getting a break at last?More >>
Are bleary-eyed Americans getting a break at last?More >>
Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.More >>
Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.More >>
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.More >>
Anyone worried that smoking a lot of pot could lead to a heart attack or stroke will just have to keep worrying for the time being.More >>
Anyone worried that smoking a lot of pot could lead to a heart attack or stroke will just have to keep worrying for the time being.More >>
Pediatric patients at Montgomery area hospitals will have a more enjoyable experience while they’re being transported around the hospital hallsMore >>
Pediatric patients at Montgomery area hospitals will have a more enjoyable experience while they’re being transported around the hospital hallsMore >>
Losing weight is a popular New Year's resolution.More >>
Losing weight is a popular New Year's resolution.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is kicking off its 12th annual Scale Back Alabama weight loss and physical activity competition.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is kicking off its 12th annual Scale Back Alabama weight loss and physical activity competition.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
The blood test, called "Cancer Seek," could run patients less than $500.More >>
The blood test, called "Cancer Seek," could run patients less than $500.More >>
Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring in a statement on his website. He has Parkinson’s disease.More >>
Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring in a statement on his website. He has Parkinson’s disease.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s acting State Health Officer says the flu continues to spread at a high rate, especially in larger cities in Alabama.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s acting State Health Officer says the flu continues to spread at a high rate, especially in larger cities in Alabama.More >>
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government through Feb. 8. The short-term funding measure includes a six-year reauthorization of the children's health insurance program.More >>
Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government through Feb. 8. The short-term funding measure includes a six-year reauthorization of the children's health insurance program.More >>
Two additional employees of a Montgomery doctor’s office have been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.More >>
Two additional employees of a Montgomery doctor’s office have been indicted in an ongoing pill mill investigation.More >>