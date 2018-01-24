Montgomery hospitals receive transport wagons for pediatric patients

Anyone worried that smoking a lot of pot could lead to a heart attack or stroke will just have to keep worrying for the time being.

Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.

In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.

Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.

Pediatric patients at Montgomery area hospitals will have a more enjoyable experience while they’re being transported around the hospital halls after a donation by charity organization Chad’s Bracket.

On Tuesday, 10 pediatric transport wagons were donated to help make transport of pediatric patients easier. Each of the wagons has been designed to have an IV pole holder for a more comfortable transport of a younger patient.

According to CEO of Chads Bracket Roger Leggett says the concept of the wagons came from one of his many visits to the hospital to see his grandfather.

“This is something I started three and a half years ago. During a visit we watched a lady trying to get her child onto an elevator and almost dumping the IV cart on her child,” Leggett said.

After helping the woman Leggett said he turned to his family member who expressed, “There has to be a better way to do that.” That began the search to build something to make transport easier and the wagon-IV pole combination was developed.

“They’re (the children) not afraid of the wagons because it’s a toy to them, even though it’s something that is helping them get around the hospital,” Leggett said. “It’s not a hospital bed, it’s not a wheelchair, it’s something they are familiar with,”

The donations were made possible by Lockheed Martin where Leggett’s grandfather retired as an expediter and Oldcastle Materials.

