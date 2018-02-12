Macon County Humane Society concerned about animal welfare

On Monday the Macon County Humane Society brought their concerns about animal welfare before the Macon County Commission. The Director of MCHS says not enough is being done to bring justice to animals who are being mistreated.

Supporters of the Humane Society held “animals matter” signs as Susan Allen addressed Commissioners.

"I have never asked for a dime from the county commission. I came just to ask for a partnership. A partnership that cost them nothing,” said Susan Allen Macon Co. Humane Society.

Susan Allen, director of MCHS, says last year they picked up more than 149 animals. They also took in the 29 animals the county compliance officer who handles animal control picked up.

"We have taken in every single animal they have taken in over the last two years,” said Allen.

The big issue is many animals MCHS takes in show signs of abuse and neglect but no one is being held responsible.

"I am running into a brick wall because what happens is I do not let the abusers and neglecters go. I am willing to prosecute, but to my knowledge, no one is being prosecuted,” said Allen.

Allen is calling for action to be taken to promote animal welfare education in the community.

"To me, it is a character issue. You either care of about the welfare of a living thing or you don't,” said Allen.

Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell says he would like to sit down with Allen to find a solution.

"We want to sit down with all parties concerned and try to see if we can reach a compromise. I don't have an answer, but men and women working together can find an answer,” said Louis Maxwell, Macon Co. County Commission Chairman

While the Macon County Humane Society has not asked for funding from the county yet there are fundraising efforts for a new facility underway.

If you are interested in helping the Macon County Humane Society visit maconcountyhumanesociety.org.

