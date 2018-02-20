Domestic assault suspect captured in Montgomery

A man wanted for domestic violence assault has been arrested in Montgomery.

Crimestoppers reports Darius Gunn was captured in the 200 block of Kory Drive Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m. He was wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for domestic violence and assault charges.

According to MCSO, Darius Gunn broke into a victim's home between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Feb. 10 and assaulted her and her mother.

Crimestoppers will be offering a reward for Gunn's capture.

