Juvenile in custody after 2 Florala schools threatened

Florala police say a child has been taken into custody and charges are pending after two schools were threatened.

According to police, Florala High School and W.S. Harlan both received a threat on Tuesday that they would be targeted on Wednesday. Police investigated the threat and did not feel it was credible but did ask the public to report anything unusual.

Around midnight, a child confessed that the threat was a hoax. The child told investigators that they did not want to go to school, which then prompted the threat.

Police say charges against the child will be forthcoming through juvenile court.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.