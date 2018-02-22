Man charged with assault after incident at Montgomery gas statio - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man charged with assault after incident at Montgomery gas station

Joshua Jones (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Joshua Jones (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man is facing assault charges after an incident on the East South Boulevard.

Joshua Jones is charged with assault first-degree and assault second-degree physical injury with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, the incident happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 in the 2000 block of the East South Boulevard, also known as the Pacecar gas station. Using a handgun, Jones seriously injured the victim in the abdomen.

Jones was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

