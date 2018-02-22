Montgomery chosen as site for high school triathlon state champi - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery chosen as site for high school triathlon state championships

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery has been chosen as a host of the 2018 High School Triathlon State Championships by USA Triathlon. 

The Montgomery-based competition, Baptist Health Capital of Dreams Triathlon, is in its sixth year. On May 5 the competition will serve as one of the 30 state championship sites in the country, and the only one in Alabama. 

The 2018 State Championships span from March to December 2018, with multiple stops in each of USA Triathlon's six regions. Race directors were chosen as hosts from an online application and internal review process by USA Triathlon staff. 

Registration is open for all races. Visit this site for links to each event page.   

