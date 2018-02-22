Several schools across central Alabama address threat concerns - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Several schools across central Alabama address threat concerns

Selma police were notified about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Selma police were notified about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Several schools around our area were on alert Thursday as separate, but similar threats were made against three schools in central Alabama. Nothing came of the threats but due to recent school shootings across the nation, administrators aren't taking any chances.

An overnight threat issued against Opelika High School had parents like Tameka Lockhart on edge Thursday.

"To get that call this morning, it scared me and shocked me," she said.

According to Opelika police, the threat was made by a 16-year-old who was chatting with someone who lives in Kentucky through an online video game. The threat made was to "shoot up the school." The online player from Kentucky's father notified the FBI, the FBI then notified local authorities and took the teen into custody charging him with making a terrorist threat.

"Most parents have done this already, but they need to sit down with their children and explain how serious this is," said Opelika Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors.

Auburn Junior High was also on high alert after learning on of its students posted a threat targeting the school on social media. That student was taken into custody.

Those were not the only schools facing threats in the last 24 hours.

Selma High School was placed on lockdown all day Thursday after a threat on Facebook surfaced. 

According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, a threat against the high school was discovered on Facebook Wednesday night. Selma police made contact with the FBI about the threat, and it was discovered that the threat was made against a number of schools across the country. 

Selma police were notified again about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. 

The IP address for the threat was determined to be from out of state. Collier says a warrant has been obtained to find the person responsible, and police will seek charges for making a terrorist threat.

Collier said they plan on having a police presence at the school on Friday.   

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

