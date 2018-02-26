12-year-old in custody after threat made against Red Level Schools

A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after a threat was posted to social media against Red Level Schools.

According to Chief Deputy David Anderson, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office was made aware Sunday of a post on Facebook allegedly threatening Red Level Schools.

Anderson says after an investigation into the threat, deputies executed a search warrant around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the home of a 12-year-old suspect who had allegedly made the threat.

The 12-year-old was turned over to the Department of Youth Services. Anderson says it is unclear if he will face any charges.

Deputies were at the school Monday as a precaution and Anderson says various officers will remain there throughout the day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The Covington County District Attorney’s Office is issuing a warning to parents and children after “another social media post has been used to threaten a potential school shooting”.

According to the DA’s office, parents need to educate their children and monitor their social media activity. They also say they will not take these situations involving social media threats lightly.

