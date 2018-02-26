Man charged in Andalusia after threat made to hospital

A man has been charged with making terrorist threats after an emergency department was placed on lock down Friday in Andalusia.

According to Allen Scofield the Public Information Officer with the Andalusia Police Department, the incident happened on Friday around 8 p.m. at Andalusia Health. A man walked into the emergency department and began making terroristic threats.

Scofield says the Dothan Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene. The bomb squad did a complete search of the emergency department but nothing was found.

The man, 21-year-old Andrew Vidich, was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats.

Scofield also said Vidich made a statement that he had an explosive device at Eglin Air Force Base but the claim was unsubstantiated.

Vidich was taken to the Covington County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

