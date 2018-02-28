100+ jobs expected with creation of sawmill in Pike County

A state-of-the-art lumber manufacturing facility is buzzing into Pike County, bringing with it an estimated 110 jobs.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office says Rex Lumber Company projects its new sawmill project's total capital cost will be more than $110 million, including startup and working capital.

"Rex Lumber's new Alabama lumber manufacturing facility will not only bring high-quality jobs but will also create substantial economic benefits for the industry to Pike County," Gov. Ivey said. "We're committed to helping this new operation succeed and thrive for years to come."

Once up and running, the facility will have a minimum annual production rate of 240 million board feet. The company currently has three sawmills, two in the Florida Panhandle and the third in Mississippi, that grind out 575 million board feet per year.

"Our fourth-generation family owned business is looking forward to a long and prosperous future in Pike County and the great state of Alabama," said co-owner Caroline McRae Dauzat.

Work on the site, located in unincorporated Pike County, is set to begin on March 15.

This is Rex Lumber's third expansion in the last 17 years.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.