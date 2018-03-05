AL House to set informal meeting on guns, school safety bills

Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
The sponsors of legislation dealing with either guns or school safety measures will meet to try and find some common ground this week, according to Alabama House speaker Mac McCutcheon.More >>
A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Sen.More >>
Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could soon pass a new law that would require each school board to have policies in place to deal with juvenile sex offenders enrolled within their school district.More >>
No bill dealing with school safety or gun legislation has made it past the house or senate floor, however it has quickly become the backdrop of the legislative session.More >>
Both a state lottery bill, along with legislation to legalize fantasy sports like Draft Kings in Alabama, passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday.More >>
Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.More >>
