Unsubstantiated threat prompts soft lockdown at Wetumpka school

Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis confirms Wetumpka Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning related to an unsubstantiated threat about a school shooting on social media.

Dennis said a parent made a private social media post about an unsubstantiated threat to the school three days ago. The alleged threat was never conveyed to the central office staff. That post was subsequently shared to other social media accounts.

The alleged threat was ruled out by law enforcement and Dennis is taking a strong stance on unsubstantiated threats of this nature, calling it "unsafe hysteria."’

“If you’re involved in promoting unsubstantiated threats without communicating it (to the school district), we will pursue it,” Dennis stated.

The lockdown has since been lifted and students are continuing their normal schedule.

