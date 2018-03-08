Police: Girl, 12, charged with making threat against Prattville schools

Chief Mark Thompson said the suspect taken into custody is a 12-year-old girl and she is charged with making a terroristic threat. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.

Prattville police held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the threat posted on social media. Chief Mark Thompson said the suspect taken into custody is a 12-year-old girl and she is charged with making a terroristic threat. Thompson said she is being held in a youth facility in Montgomery.

Thompson said they are looking into how they can charge the parents of students who make threats like these.

"We're going to see about what we can charge the parents with," he said. "As a parent, you have an obligation to monitor what your children are doing, and for a 12-year-old to have the access that she did and to be able to do this with no parental guidance to me needs to be addressed and we're going to do everything we can with our courts to address that."

Thompson said charges are pending for anyone involved in the threat. He also asks the public to reach out to authorities when they see threats like this, rather than sharing the posts on social media.

According to Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee, the threat was posted to Facebook. Police confirm it said, “For all y’all ** Expletive ** that go to Prattville Junior or High School, then get prepared to get shot the ** Expletive ** up.”

Wednesday night around 10 p.m. the principal of Prattville High School alerted Agee that an alleged threat had been made against the high school and Prattville Junior High School.

Prattville police were made aware, Agee said, and an investigation began. Thursday morning, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Thompson said the suspect showed no shock or emotion when she was arrested.

Agee says they plan to charge the juvenile “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Additional officers were placed at both schools Thursday morning as a precaution.

