Guest Editorial: School Threats

By: Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham

Since the tragic shooting in Florida last month, we have seen a major increase in the number of students making threats of doing harm to others while at school. This is alarming and something we take very seriously especially in law enforcement.

In the case of this most recent incident, law enforcement is being questioned about reports that have been given to them about the shooter.  The community is holding law enforcement more accountable.  Law enforcement agencies will investigate any accusations thoroughly as it relates to any report of a threat.

Any truth to these threats, the perpetrator(s) will be charged and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.  Within the River Region area, we have followed up on several of these accusations and arrests have been made.  If you do make a threat, you will be arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

We would like to urge parents, family members, care takers, anyone who takes a role in raising our children, to make sure they have these serious discussions about the importance of these incidents and accusations.  Also, if you are a friend of a friend and you know they are about to make these threats, playful or not, you need to report it to an adult immediately as well as to a school administrator, who will contact law enforcement. 

Parents- let’s work together to protect the 50% of our population, which is 100% of our future and that’s our kids.

Let’s make a wise investment on protecting our future… our children!

