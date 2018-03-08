MPS answers security questions after shooting at Birmingham scho - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPS answers security questions after shooting at Birmingham school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Public Schools answered questions about school security after a deadly shooting at a Birmingham high school Wednesday.

A student is dead and a person of interest is in custody after the shooting at Huffman High School. Campus was closed Thursday to allow police to conduct a security sweep, which confirmed the metal detectors at Huffman High were not working at the time of the shooting. It's still unclear how the gun was brought onto campus. 

Leaders also indicated 43 entry points into Huffman must also be secured. 

WSFA 12 News asked MPS about its security measures and learned metal detectors are in operation in all middle and high schools. Each school has a walk-through metal detector and a handheld wand, and there is a guard stationed at the metal detectors at each school. 

Several schools also have an extra walk-through unit on premises, and security guards alert technicians to any equipment malfunctions. 

